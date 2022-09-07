It's all change at the top as Bedford College prepares to merge with Central Bedfordshire College
It will happen in February
The Bedford College Group has announced a series of management changes to prepare the way for the proposed merger in February 2023 with Central Bedfordshire College.
Ian Pryce CBE relinquishes the role of principal but stays on as CEO of The Bedford College Group.
Two deputy CEOs have been appointed – Em Lowe, on educational matters and Pat Jones on financial matters.
The post of principal is now separated between Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire with Karen Campbell heading up Bedford College and overseeing Shuttleworth College.
When the merger takes place, Central Bedfordshire College will maintain what will be a third principal within the group.
Ian – who will be celebrating 25 years in as CEO on December 2023 – said: “In February we will become one of the largest college groups in the UK.
"Central Bedfordshire College needs to improve on its latest Ofsted result. These management changes will enable us to prepare to meet all those challenges.”