Take a look inside Bedford's places of worship with Queen's Park tour

Have you ever wondered what Queen’s Park's amazing places of worship look like inside?

Well, now’s your chance.

School children already regularly visit to find out more about three different faiths – Sikh, Muslim, and Christian – through the Faith in Queen’s Park Faith Tour.

But it's not usually available for adults and the general public.

However, on Wednesday, September 14, you'll get the chance to see these stunning buildings for yourself with a special tour.

At 9.45am, the tour will begin at the impressive Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Ford End Road before heading to the Gulshan-E- Baghdad Mosque in Westbourne Road and then on to All Saints Church – finishing at 1pm.

Each part of the tour is led by someone from the faith community there.

There’s a charge of £5 per person and you’ll need to book in advance via [email protected] as visitors will be given guidance before they arrive.

1. . Gulshan-E- Baghdad Mosque Photo: Faith in Queen's Park Photo Sales

2. . All Saints Church Photo: Faith in Queen's Park Photo Sales

3. . Guru Nanak Gurdwara Photo: Faith in Queen's Park Photo Sales

4. . Gulshan-E- Baghdad Mosque Photo: Faith in Queen's Park Photo Sales