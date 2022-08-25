Students across Bedford picked up their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25).

Nationally, the pass rate has fallen since the pandemic high in 2021 – when grades were decided via teacher assessment – but it’s significantly higher than the last time students were able to sit exams in 2019.

Overall, 75.3% of GCSEs in England were marked at grades 4/C and above this year. In 2021 that figure was 69.9%, while in 2019 it was 79.1%.

Big smiles on the faces of students at Castle Newnham

Here’s how Bedford students did:

Biddenham International School

Students at Biddenham have bucked the trend as its students achieved higher grades than ever.

A proud teacher at Castle Newnham

David Bailey, Principal, said: “We are even more proud of our students than ever as they have produced fantastic results having lived through the most difficult of circumstances - all credit to them and their families.”

Top performer was Rayhan Miah who achieved eight 9s, one 8 and two 7s. Others who achieved all top grades were Grace Dilley, Fatima Tasnim, Ali Hasan, Stephanie Omorogbe, Fariha Choudhury, Beth Davison, Housna Houssani, Justin Grosu, Amour Amour, Madasser Rafiq and Haider Ahmed Khan.

Bedford School

Over a quarter of the results received at Bedford School were the top grade 9, with half of exams graded 8 or above.

Students and staff at Daubeney Academy

James Hodgson, headmaster, said: “This is a superb set of results and today is an opportunity to congratulate our boys as well as their teachers, families, and all who have supported them through the many challenges that the circumstances of recent years have posed to their education. These boys have not only worked extremely hard, but have also shown great resilience during an unprecedented time. Well done to them all – they thoroughly deserve their success”.

Ivan Iankov was thrilled to learn he had achieved ten grade 9s and while he hoped he had done well, he said “seeing it in black and white was a relief!”. Ivan will go on to study maths, further maths, physics and computer science at A-Level.

Max Leung, a boarder at the school, who is currently at home in Hong Kong, was relieved and very happy indeed with nine grade 9s. A talented musician, Max will study music, maths, chemistry and biology at A-Level and hopes to be a music performer or work in the medical field.

After a nerve-wracking wait, Alexander Hall, came into school straight from a work placement and was over the moon to get eight grade 9s and two grade 8s. Alexander will study the International Baccalaureate at Sixth Form. His Higher Levels will be art, physics and maths.

Lincroft Academy students Lior Dalayahu, Kai Williams and Hazel Te

Keshav Navalkissoor was “extremely happy” to achieve 10 grade 9s. Keshav will now study maths, further maths, economics and physics at A-Level.

Jason Fasanya achieved six 9 and two 8s. Jason is aiming to study a maths or economics-related course at university.

Aiden Ainsworth was delighted with his set of seven grade 9s and four grade 8s. Aiden has his sights set on playing professional rugby, and with a few seasons playing for Northampton Saints U18s squad, he is well on his way to fulfilling this ambition. In September, Aiden will study the International Baccalaureate at Sixth Form. His Higher Level subjects will be Spanish, history and economics.

Jack Harte achieved eight 9s and two 8s and is already looking forward to starting Sixth Form to study business, English literature, history and geography at A-Level.

Mark Rutherford School

Students and staff are celebrating some excellent GCSE results at Mark Rutherford School.

Mrs Foster, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements. Students have sat their exams after two disrupted years to their learning and have produced results they should be very happy with.”

Over half of the cohort have achieved above their target grades which is an incredible achievement. A number of students have got the highest grades, including:

Elizabeth – Seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 6

Ignacy – Four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7

Ellen – Five grade 9s and six grade 8s

Louise – Three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 6

Mrs Foster said: “It was lovely to welcome students with their parents/carers into our school after the summer break and the anticipation of their results. It is a highlight of the academic year seeing how students have done and celebrating their successes with them. We would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students who can now progress onto their chosen pathways and thank staff for their hard work, support and commitment to ensuring the students were prepared for their exams.”

Many students have opted to stay in the school’s high achieving Sixth Form choosing to study from the wide range of subjects on offer, to include the new Football Academy which will complement the school’s academic offer.

Wixams Academy

Wixams Academy announced today (25 August) that many of its students “excelled” in this year’s exams despite a number of Covid-related challenges which disrupted their education over the past two years.

A school spokesperson said: “The dedicated staff at Wixams Academy, which is part of Bedford College Academy Trust, supported their students non-stop to prepare them to take their exams and it’s clear the students have worked hard with the support of families to succeed.

“We are proud of every student’s achievements. We congratulate some of those celebrating today here:

“Raseel Rathore, 7 grade 9, 2 grade 8 and 1 grade 7 “Theo Mazrei-Farahani, 5 grade 9, 3 grade 8, 1 grade 7 and a L2D* “Oliver Gibson, 3 grade 9, 3 grade 8 and 4 grade 7 “Emily Sweet, 7 grade 8, 2 grade 7 and 1 grade 6 “Evan Williams, 1 grade 8, 3 grade 7 “Rebecca Common, 2 grade 9, 2 grade 8 “Raul Jaspal, 2 grade 8, 6 grade 7 “Evie Burton 1 grade 9, 2 grade 8, 3 grade 7”

Wixams Academy principal, Paul Spyropoulos, added: “These results are the culmination of a five-year journey for our Founding students and I am immensely proud of each and every one of them. Since opening as new Academy in 2017, we have always supported our students to be their very best and I am pleased to see that we have surpassed many of our challenging targets with these results.

“I look forward to welcoming new and existing students into our new sixth form in September and will keenly follow all students’ achievements in the years to come.”

Hywel Jones, chief executive of Bedford College Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, many of whom have achieved some outstanding grades. We are so proud of the achievements of all our Wixams Academy students – particularly so given the challenges they have faced over the last two years during the pandemic.

"It’s a testament to the hard work of the students, the expert support from teachers and the support of all families in the school community. Welook forward to our new Sixth Form opening this September and many of our students continuing their education with us and new students joining as the school goes from strength to strength.”

Daubeney Academy

Daubeney Academy, which is part of the the Chiltern Learning Trust, has announced that its students achieved “fantastic” results.

John Linehan, headteacher at Daubeney Academy, said: “Our 2022 cohort of Year 11 students are very special; they have been with us for seven years and they are our first year group to have a full examination experience rather than teacher assessed grades.“We are incredibly proud of them and the results that they have achieved. We are also pleased that these are our strongest set of results yet, meaning we have continued our year on year pattern of improvement in student outcomes.“We are delighted that these students, and many more, have attained grades that mean they can attend their first-choice college or sixth form. We wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours, we look forward to watching the success they will go on to achieve.”

The school has highlighted the grades achieved by Year 11 head girl, Amy Richards who achieved the average of a grade 8 across all her GCSE subjects.

Also, Thuwaragan Sivanesan and Akhenaton Warrington who are leaving with averages of a grade 7 and a grade 6 across all their GCSEs respectively.

Adrian Rogers, chief executive Officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “I am thrilled to be celebrating with the staff and students at Daubeney Academy today. This cohort should be extremely proud of the challenges they have overcome over the last few years, and I have no doubt the unwavering support shown by staff and parents has given them the best start in life.”

Castle Newnham

A spokesperson for Castle Newham said: “Our students have been full of smiles this morning, achieving results at or beyond expectations and, most importantly, able to progress to some fantastic courses of their choice with local sixth forms and other providers.

"We are so pleased for students and families where achievement has been against all the odds and young people who have shown terrific resilience and determination even in the most difficult of circumstances.

"Of particular note are the following top-class results:

“Noor Yasir 8 x grade 9 and 1 x grade 8 “Talal Shaikh 7 x grade 9 and 2 x grade 8

“Also achieving a whole range of the highest grades are Mati Kurczynsky (who also achieved ‘A’ in Additional Maths), Mia-Rae Daniel, Daisy Shewry, Polly Smith, Flo Wood and Olivia Hoskin.

“Last week we were overjoyed to learn of our Class of 2020 and some magnificent A-level results and plans for further and higher education. With the interruptions of the pandemic behind us we now look forward to going on from success to success with our present and future cohorts.”

Lincroft Academy:

Andrew Hencken, Principal of Lincroft Academy in Oakley, said: “Everyone at Lincroft Academy would like to send congratulations to those students collecting their GCSE results today. We are absolutely delighted with their hugely impressive achievements and the excellent progress that they have made during their time at the school, particularly in light of the considerable challenges that they’ve faced over the last two years.

“Whilst comprehensive national comparative data won’t be available until later this autumn, we can already see that this cohort of 176 students have done incredibly well and, in many cases, have exceeded expected outcomes. In total, an incredible 98 grade 9s have been awarded, the highest

grade possible for GCSE subjects.

“The sheer volume of great GCSE grades awarded at all levels exemplifies how hard work, dedication and resilience, combined with the input of an expert and dedicated school staff delivers excellent outcomes. I am delighted our students are able to confidently progress to the next stage of their

lives.”

Some of the school’s highest attaining students included: Ned Liley with eight grade 9, and three grade 8; Hazelle Te with seven grade 9, and four grade 8; Lior Delayahu with seven grade 9, two grade 8, and two grade 7; Hannah O’Dowd with seven grade 9, two grade 8, and two grade 7.

Special mentions are needed for those students who achieved grades well above their targets, each of the following students secured GCSEs at least two grades above their predicted outcomes in three or more subjects and also met all of their other targets: Paige Horrocks, Kai Williams, Diya Mrok and Bethany Ciampi.

In addition, we would all like to congratulate Steven Denchev, who last week achieved an A for AS-level maths, having been awarded a grade 9 in his maths GCSE at the end of Year 10 last summer.

This cohort also included the largest number of students from our ASC Provision (for those with a primary diagnosis of autism) completing Key Stage 4 since the school opened. All seven students completed their GCSE studies and secured at least one qualification, with many achieving grades

significantly above externally generated indicators. Huge congratulations to them all and many thanks to the ASC staff for the incredible support that they have provided to these students and their families.

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust said: “Huge congratulations to everyone celebrating well-deserved success today. The students and their families should be very proud of all they have overcome to secure these results. Meridian Trust is very proud of the superb results secured by Lincroft Academy, and I’d like to extend my special thanks to the wonderful staff who have supported our young people so well.”

