Daubeney Academy celebrates two-year transformation after earning top Ofsted ratings

Chris Carter, Headteacher at Daubeney Academy, and students celebrate being rated as 'Outstanding' in most key areas by Ofsted.

In just two years, Daubeney Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT), has transformed from a school at risk of closure to one rated as ‘Outstanding’ in most key areas by Ofsted.

After an Ofsted inspection on 1 and 2 July 2025, Daubeney Academy has moved from ‘Requires improvement’ to being rated ‘Outstanding’ in Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, and ‘Good’ for the Quality of Education by Ofsted.

Under Ofsted’s new inspection framework, there is no single overall effectiveness grade, but the report celebrates the school’s rapid improvement.

This recognition highlights Daubeney Academy’s commitment to encouraging pupils “to be ‘first class’ in all their work”.

According to the report, Daubeney Academy, “fosters a truly inclusive culture where diversity is not only respected, but joyfully embraced.” Its ‘first class’ ethos is evident throughout, with inspectors noting that the school “encourages ambition and equips pupils with the confidence and skills to chase their goals.” Teachers are key to this success, as they “help pupils to achieve and progress well” by being “attuned to their individual needs.”

Only two years ago, Daubeney Academy faced significant challenges. Since then, student numbers have surged from 350 to 600, making it the school of choice in the area and oversubscribed for the next academic year. GCSE results are now above the national average, and parent, student, and staff feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Chris Carter, Headteacher at Daubeney Academy, expressed his pride, saying: “I am thrilled at this momentous achievement for our school.

“The report is a fantastic acknowledgement of the progress we have made together, filled with wonderful feedback about our expert staff, personal development opportunities, and pupils who are always eager to learn.

“It’s brilliant to see our ethos so clearly reflected by inspectors, validating the tremendous efforts of pupils, staff, and parents, and proving that our approach to education is making a lasting difference.”

Bedford Borough Council has committed to a brighter future for the academy with a £4.99 million investment. This funding will be used for the construction of a new sports hall and improvements to existing spaces.

This investment from the council will ensure Daubeney Academy can continue to encourage its culture of high ambition and inspirational learning.

This culture of aspiration “extends beyond academic achievement”, according to Ofsted. As a result, “pupils grow in independent, character, and self-belief.”

Inspectors described the school’s personal development programme as “well-rounded”, highlighting how it “equips pupils for life in modern Britain.” They stated: “Pupils feel confident and articulate their views and opinions clearly. Pupils wear their ‘class’ badges with pride, a symbol of the schools’ ethos of ‘nurturing first class futures’.

Pupils were praised for demonstrating “exemplary behaviour”, which is encouraged by “staff who uphold fair and consistently high expectations.” Pupils are expected to show first class behaviour, every minute of the day. This leads to pupils taking “ownership of their actions” and playing “an active role in shaping the school’s behaviour systems.” They “treat one another with kindness and value the diverse perspectives, beliefs, and backgrounds within their school community.”

The report draws on the significant work done to “improve the quality of education”, with staff benefitting from “useful training” that has helped them to “teach and assess the curriculum well.”

Daubeney Academy was praised for its “tailored support” which is “readily available for those who need it, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

Both Chiltern Learning Trust and school leaders were acknowledged for driving these “significant improvements in the school”. They have “ensured that staff, pupils, and families have played a part in the school’s journey”, encouraging “trust, engagement, and stability.”

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “This is a moment of pride for Daubeney Academy and our entire Trust. The report is a testament to the remarkable journey of the school and the dedication of every pupil, staff member, and parent.

“We're excited to see what’s in store next for the school as it embraces its new facilities, which will only complement the exceptional teaching and learning already taking place. I’m proud of the entire Daubeney Academy community and look forward to seeing them continue to build on this success.”