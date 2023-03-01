Charity closes THREE day care nurseries in Bedford after suffering six-figure losses

They will shut up shop at the end of this month

Charity One YMCA will be closing THREE day care nurseries in Bedford after suffering significant six-figure losses over the last couple of years.

The community nurseries affected are in Goldington, Queen’s Park and Wootton and they will close on the last day of this term on March 31.

One YMCA Wootton Community Nursery, in Innovation Way, Wootton

In a statement, One YMCA – which works across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire – said it had attempted to change the model and fee structures.

But, with no assistance from the Government and the rise in inflation, minimum wage and energy bills, the charity could no longer afford to run the nurseries.

Bosses even tried to find buyers over the last few months to avoid the closure but to no avail.

Guy Foxell, One YMCA chief executive, said: “We have always tried to do all we can for the children, families and colleagues involved in our settings – for example by staying open even during the worst of the Covid lockdowns and despite growing financial losses.

"Over the last few months, we have been privately advertising the three settings through national brokers, plus making dozens of our own calls to larger local providers and national chains who we thought might be interested and have the capacity to take the nurseries forward.”

But he added: “Regrettably, despite some initially promising discussions, we have had final confirmation that in the current financial climate, none of those providers has been willing to take on the three settings – even ‘for free’.

"It is therefore with great sadness that we have taken this decision to exit from nursery provision in Bedfordshire on 31st March 2023.”

One YMCA is now signposting a list of nurseries for parents and is also exploring options for colleagues to find suitable alternative employment within the charity.

The charity vows to support staff with their CVs as well with interview workshops.

The three day care nurseries are:

One YMCA Queens Park Community Nursery, Marlborough Road, Bedford

One YMCA Goldington Community Nursery, Meadway, Bedford