Bedfordshire IT expert turned FE teacher on how he is helping close the UK’s £23bn digital skills gap

As the digital economy continues to expand, the need for essential digital skills has never been greater. According to new research, the UK economy could gain over £23 billion per year by equipping the workforce with essential digital skills.

In the East of England the demand for digital and technology roles is projected to grow significantly, with national estimates suggesting a 10% increase in digital sector employment by 2035. Yet, with 7.3 million UK adults currently lacking essential digital skills, the region - like much of the country - faces a widening skills gap.

Mark Downing, who teaches computing at Bedford College, is one of the educators helping to close the East of England’s digital skills gap. After turning down a photography degree the night before leaving for university, Mark carved out a path through IT apprenticeships, technical support, and training coordination. Eventually headhunted into teaching, Mark discovered a passion for helping students grow - technically, personally, and professionally. Now a course manager, award-winning educator, and advocate for blending industry certifications with FE, Mark’s journey shows that sometimes the best careers are the ones you never planned for.

Mark Downing, a Further Education teacher in Computing at Bedford College, shares: “Every young person deserves the chance to explore their potential - and further education is a great way we can help make that happen. Through digital skills like software development, hardware installation, and cybersecurity, we’re not just teaching technical know-how - we’re helping learners build confidence, curiosity, and a sense of direction.

As the demand for digital and IT professionals continues to grow, it’s more important than ever to create real opportunities for young people to develop the skills they need to succeed in their future careers. FE plays a vital role in that journey - connecting learners with the tools, support, and inspiration to take the next step.

Being part of that as an FE teacher has been incredibly rewarding. It’s a privilege to support learners as they discover what they’re capable of and to contribute to a sector that’s helping shape the future of our communities.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about teaching part time in FE alongside your current role, visit the campaign website here: https://www.teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk/?originalReferrer=