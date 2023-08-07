News you can trust since 1845
Bedford teen enjoys canine summer camp with her fur-ever friends

If you’ve got a pet pooch, you could sign up for next year’s
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

A dog lover from Bedford together with her canine companions – Cavalier King Charles Spaniels’ Dixie and Milly – kicked off their summer holidays in style.

Leah Chadwick took part in a week of pawsome activities at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Leah Chadwick and Dixie (Picture: Eleanor Riley and The Kennel Club)Leah Chadwick and Dixie (Picture: Eleanor Riley and The Kennel Club)
Leah Chadwick and Dixie (Picture: Eleanor Riley and The Kennel Club)

The 13-year-old had a paws-itively wonderful time, joining more than 70 other seven to 16-years-olds – all with a shared love of dogs – for the camp in Oakham, Rutland.

Campers had a ball, getting the chance to train their pooches in handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music.

Leah said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is the experiences and opportunities we have.”

Helen Kerfoot, from the YKC, said: “We look forward to YKC Summer Camp every summer, it’s a real highlight of the year. We were delighted to welcome so many of our members – including Leah, Dixie and Milly – who enjoyed a busy and varied week of fun and games, as well as plenty of opportunities to train and compete alongside each other.

“Equipping youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner is so important – especially at a young age.

"And not only does camp offer that, but the skills, knowledge and friendships that are created here can last a lifetime and are so important at encouraging the next generation into the wonderful world of dogs.”

