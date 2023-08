They’ll even be live music, children’s entertainment and face painting

A free Ukrainian Independence Day in Bedford later this month hopes to attract budding artists.

The event will be held at the Harpur Suite on Thursday, August 24, and aims to honour Ukrainian Independence and Freedom

Running from 4pm to 8pm, it will include live music from Ukrainian artists, a traditional art masterclasses, including a Motanka masterclass as well as a Blooming Ukraine art exhibition.