Bedford School's physics technician – Delphine Hawthorne – has been given a major award following what has been described as an exemplary commitment under tragic circumstances.

A highly-qualified physician herself – having studied a PhD in physical chemistry followed by a post-doctorate at the University of Southern California – Delphine has worked as a technician in the physics department for five years.

Four of those were spent supporting senior technician Ian Wardley, who suddenly died last September 2021.

Delphine Hawthorne

It was a huge shock to the entire department, not least to Delphine who worked very closely with him.

But she single-handedly kept the department going through an extremely difficult time – and has been given the prestigious Institute of Physics Technical Skills Award in the Technician Awards section.

Delphine said: “I was surprised but honoured to win this prestigious award. I was committed to doing the best job I could; to continue to help the teachers and pupils. I hope I would have made Mr Wardley proud.”

The Institute of Physics IOP’s prestigious Technical Skills Awards recognise the significant contributions that technicians and apprentices make to physics – Delphine was winner in the secondary school’s category.

Judges believed her efforts in the year following Mr Wardley’s death went above and beyond to ensure the department could continue to function.