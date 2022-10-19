Lincroft Academy in Oakley has been given a major refurbishment over the summer.

Two corridors and 10 classrooms at the academy – which is part of Meridian Trust – have been decorated and given fresh carpets, as well as new whiteboards.

New lights have also been fitted in various areas throughout the building and the dated curtains in the hall have been replaced.

From left, student leaders Ben Newman (Yr 11), Alice Beacon (Yr 9), Jayden Nyenya (Yr 11), Rachael Chen (Yr 11) with principal, Andrew Hencken, in the refurbished areas at Lincroft Academy

Five rooms – which were previously used for office spaces – have been transformed into pastoral bases with better links to classrooms with new corridors.

These bases will provide a hub of support for students and a home away from home for children who are new to the school.

A dated and unused changing room has also been repurposed as a new sensory room for students in the Academy’s Autism Spectrum Learning Provision.

Time in a sensory room is proven to help autistic children improve their visual, auditory, and tactile processing, as well as their motor skills.

Over £250,000 has been invested into the site’s refurbishment so far. The work was completed by the Lincroft Academy and Meridian Trust site teams and contractors, Mitchell and Hudson, and Peter Smiths Associates.

Richard Spencer, executive principal at Meridian Trust, said: “This investment has already had a significant impact for students and staff and there is so much more to come.”