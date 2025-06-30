Bedford primary vows to keep on "right path" after school inspectors give mixed review

Pinchmill Primary School has been rated ‘good’ in four out of five categories following a visit by Ofsted.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Felmersham school in The Old Road, which was graded ‘requires improvement’ for the quality of education.

It was however rated 'good’ for the categories of behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Pinchmill Primary School, in Felmersham

Inspectors praised the pupils following the visit in May and said: “They wholeheartedly embrace the school’s values of ‘respect, responsible and ready’, demonstrating positive attitudes and taking pride in their work. They collaborate effectively, eager to share ideas and support one another.

“Staff set high expectations, helping children to expand their experiences and knowledge. Younger pupils benefit from the improved curriculum the school has put in place.”

But inspectors went on to say: “However, older pupils are not achieving as well as they could because they have gaps in their knowledge and understanding.”

And added: “In some subjects, the curriculum is designed effectively so that pupils develop knowledge securely over time. However, in other areas of the curriculum, pupils’ starting points have not been appropriately considered. This means that staff do not adapt the learning to meet pupils needs consistently well.”

The report also found:

Staff model positive attitudes

Pupils feel safe and secure

The school has worked to ensure every child has a love of reading

There are gaps in pupils’ knowledge that still exist from content not learned well before

Staff have not received sufficient training in what to teach, when to teach

Victoria Bailey, Pinchmill’s headteacher, said: “We are very pleased that the report recognises the significant progress we have made as a school over the last two years. The report highlights the excellent behaviour of our pupils, who demonstrate positive attitudes to learning, take pride in their work and are eager to learn.

“We are proud to receive a 'good’ rating in four of the five key inspection areas; behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision. This reflects the hard work and commitment of a stable teaching team and the significant changes and progress the school has made.

“What resonates most strongly with me is the recognition that the school is deeply committed to pupils’ well-being by nurturing strong and trusting relationships, to enable all children to feel safe and secure. I have the pleasure to work with dedicated and supportive staff and parents and a lovely community, of which I am very proud the school is part of.

“While the overall rating for quality of education is ‘requires improvement’, the report also acknowledges the context behind this and the strong progress we are making in this area. This chimes well with our view of our improvement journey so far; and gives us encouragement that we are on the right path.”

