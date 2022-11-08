Bedford primary school gets over £10k from mayor for new windows

Bedford Road Primary School has bought new windows thanks to funding from the mayor’s Climate Change Fund.

The school replaced its old single-glazed windows with double-glazed PVCU windows after successfully applying for £10,900 funding.

And the new windows will make an estimated saving of at least £2,455 a year.

Mayor Dave Hodgson visited Bedford Road Primary School

The Mayor’s Climate Change Fund provides up to 50% match funding for improvements that reduce carbon emissions and energy costs of community buildings.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “It was a pleasure to visit Bedford Road Primary School and learn how they have benefited from this funding. The school has developed proactive plans to lower carbon emissions and I hope as recipients of the Climate Change Fund they will also see financial savings.”

The school previously replaced an old boiler and radiators with more energy-efficient models. The next part of the plan is to install insulated suspended ceilings to reduce the space they heat. Further to this, they are investigating if solar panels would be of benefit to the school.

Other local projects supported by the Mayors Climate Change Fund include:

· The Place Theatre – hydro kit replacing gas boilers and air source heat pumps

· Stewartby Sports Club – low energy lighting, entrances doors and floating ceiling

· Bedford Pentecostal Church – LED lighting

· Stewartby Village Hall – infrared heating system