Bedford nursery school celebrates 50 years with glowing report from inspectors

Leaders are ambitious for every child to achieve well, said inspectors

Peter Pan Nursery School in Bedford is celebrating two big successes this year.

Not only is it marking its 50th anniversary – but it’s also received an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

The inspectors – who visited in April – said: “Children flourish in this small school. They develop as independent, enthusiastic learners in a diverse, stimulating community. Leaders are ambitious for every child to achieve well.”

Julie Smith, executive headteacher at the Edward Road school, said: "We are overjoyed to celebrate our 50th anniversary alongside an outstanding Ofsted report. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our skilled staff and the strong partnership that we have with our families.

"We are committed to providing children with high-quality early years education and care so that they have the best possible start and foundation for future success. We are looking forward to inspiring children’s love of learning for another 50 years."

Cllr Jane Walker, portfolio holder for family, education and children’s service at the council, said: "Peter Pan Nursery School is a cornerstone of our town, offering excellent early years education to the local community for the past 50 years.

“This outstanding Ofsted report is a testament to the school's commitment to excellence and its positive impact on the lives of countless local children and families. We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to their continued success."