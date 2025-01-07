Bedford Greenacre Independent School opens at new £24m state-of-the-art facility

Bedford Greenacre Independent School is now open

The wait is over – Bedford Greenacre Independent School opened its new premises today (Tuesday).

After a challenging journey spanning 10 years, the school has finally moved from its outdated Victorian buildings into a new £24 million state-of-the-art facility at Manton Heights.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School was formed in May 2021 by the merger of Rushmoor School and St Andrew’s School, both of which provided education to children in the county for over a century.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School is non-selective and says it has the lowest fees in Bedford.