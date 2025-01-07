Bedford Greenacre Independent School opens at new £24m state-of-the-art facility

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 12:32 GMT
Bedford Greenacre Independent School is now openBedford Greenacre Independent School is now open
Bedford Greenacre Independent School is now open
The wait is over – Bedford Greenacre Independent School opened its new premises today (Tuesday).

After a challenging journey spanning 10 years, the school has finally moved from its outdated Victorian buildings into a new £24 million state-of-the-art facility at Manton Heights.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School was formed in May 2021 by the merger of Rushmoor School and St Andrew’s School, both of which provided education to children in the county for over a century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported by Bedford Today, the school will feature more than 55 classrooms, a 3G football pitch and amphitheatre.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School is non-selective and says it has the lowest fees in Bedford.

Related topics:VictorianBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice