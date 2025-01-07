Bedford Greenacre Independent School opens at new £24m state-of-the-art facility
After a challenging journey spanning 10 years, the school has finally moved from its outdated Victorian buildings into a new £24 million state-of-the-art facility at Manton Heights.
Bedford Greenacre Independent School was formed in May 2021 by the merger of Rushmoor School and St Andrew’s School, both of which provided education to children in the county for over a century.
As previously reported by Bedford Today, the school will feature more than 55 classrooms, a 3G football pitch and amphitheatre.
Bedford Greenacre Independent School is non-selective and says it has the lowest fees in Bedford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.