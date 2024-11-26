Bedford Greenacre Independent School moves to new £24m state-of-the-art facility in January
After a challenging journey spanning 10 years, the school is set to move from its outdated urban Victorian buildings into a £24 million state-of-the-art facility at Manton Heights on January 7.
As previously reported by Bedford Today, the school will feature more than 55 classrooms, a 3G football pitch and amphitheatre.
This marks a significant milestone for both staff and pupils, who have faced numerous challenges along the way with planning appeals, Covid escalating the costs of raw materials and the cost-of-living crisis.
Bedford Greenacre Independent School was formed in May 2021 by the merger of Rushmoor School and St Andrew's School, both of which provided education to children in the county for over a century.
