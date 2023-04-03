News you can trust since 1845
Bedford College reveals new chief to replace Ian Pryce

He’ll take up the role from January 2024

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The new CEO for The Bedford College Group has been revealed as Yiannis Koursis OBE.

He will take over from Ian Pryce CBE who is due to retire officially on January 2, 2024 after 25 years as CEO.

Yiannis is currently the principal and chief executive of Barnsley College. But given the size of the new role at Bedford, handover work has already begun.

Ian said: “I am fortunate to have got to know Yiannis over the last couple of years as members of the FE Commissioner’s Principals Reference Group. He has an excellent reputation in the sector and I know he will be great to work with and will take our college group to the next level.”

Yiannis – who was invited to consult on the Government’s white paper for further education reform – was appointed following a rigorous recruitment process.

