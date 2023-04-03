News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
33 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Bizarre hare courser's tombstone returns to Ampthill's Bedford Street

“John Davis was a legend – people better not mess with him”

By Malcolm Tattersall
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

The mysterious tombstone illegally erected by the side of a main road in Ampthill which suddenly vanished has bizarrely now reappeared.

This time, though, instead of being embedded in the ground like before, the 2ft high memorial has just been left propped up against a wooden gate.

Read More
Suspected £236k fraud within Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner under i...
Most Popular
The mystery tombstone is back
The mystery tombstone is back
The mystery tombstone is back

Nobody knows who put it there or the identity of “The John Davis” – described as “the greatest coursing man of all time” – it pays tribute to.

But a teenage lad spotted lurking nearby told our reporter: “John Davis was a legend. People better not mess with him.”

Then he gave a V-sign, jumped on a bicycle and rode off.

Bedford Today revealed in December how the memorial, which suggested Mr Davis was buried there, suddenly appeared at the side of Bedford Street on the outskirts of Ampthill Park

A carved inscription on the stone said: “Here lies the Greatest Coursing Man of All Time, The John Davis. Lived for the Land & Died on the Land. Loving brother of Alf, Bob, Jim & Ruby.”

Underneath was carved a picture of a terrified hare being chased by a lurcher-type dog.

Fresh flowers and cans of Guinness were regularly left at the site along with birthday and Christmas cards and even kiddies’ toys.

But then – as we reported in February – the memorial suddenly disappeared, leaving just a hole in the ground

Neither Central Bedfordshire Council nor Ampthill Town Council gave permission for the memorial.

And both insist they know nothing about it.

Hare coursing, which has traditionally been popular among traveller communities, was banned in Britain under the 2004 Hunting Act.

Bedfordshire police have linked up with six neighbouring forces to use a helicopter and drones to clamp down on the activity.

Ampthill