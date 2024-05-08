School notebooks, pens and bag. Picture: Pixabay via Pexels

The changes will come into effect this September

Three schools in Bedford will be a part of larger learning trust under merger plans unveiled by Advantage Schools today (May 8).

The Shared Learning Trust will come together with Advantage Schools, which manages Bedford Free School, Elstow School, and Queen’s Park Academy on September 1.

The new multi-academy trust (MAT) will keep the Advantage Schools name and will look after more than 6,500 pupils between the ages of two and 18 across 10 schools in Bedfordshire.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “There will be greater capacity for school improvement and the introduction of combined innovative ideas. Our overarching goal is to ensure that every pupil within the MAT receives a high-quality educational experience.

“Through merging best practice, we will ensure our pupils receive the very best lessons, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to be successful in later life.”

The new MAT will be led by Stuart Lock, the current CEO of Advantage Schools, who will be supported in his role by Cathy Barr, The Shared Learning Trust’s CEO.

Cathy Barr said: "I am thrilled that The Shared Learning Trust will be merging with Advantage Schools. The increased capacity of the merged MAT will benefit all pupils in all of the schools."