Taylor Swift Liverpool: 'Heavy rain' forecast for first Eras Tour gig at Anfield stadium - Met Office weather
The world’s biggest superstar will perform her first concert in Liverpool today (June 13) as part of her sold-out Eras Tour. Taking to the stage at Anfield Stadium, Taylor Swift will perform three gigs - on June 13, 14 and 15 - with tens of thousands of Swifties set to descend on the city.
Concert-goers are expected to dress up as their favourite era, donning pastel pinks and blues for Lover or lilac frocks for Speak Now, and many outfits have been planned on the basis that the sun will shine. But, what will the weather be like in Anfield?
Fans attending Taylor’s opening night on Thursday (June 13) should probably bring a hooded jacket or festival poncho, as it’s looking highly likely that it will rain. According to the Met Office, there is a 90% chance of ‘heavy rain’ at 4.00pm - the time the gates will open. The showers are set to continue until around 6.00pm, however, it will become drier as the evening progresses.
Friday (June 14) is set to be brighter, with a 10% chance of light rain showers at 4.00pm and a 40% chance of the same at 6.00pm. The sun will shine throughout the showers and the temperature will reach 17°C.
Swifties attending the final show on Saturday (June 15) can expect ‘light showers changing to clear by nighttime’ with a 70% chance of rain at 4.00pm and 40% chance at 7.00pm.
Met Office weather forecast for the Eras Tour in Liverpool (Anfield)
- 🌧️ Thursday, June 13: Light rain changing to overcast by early evening. High of 14°C
- ⛅ Friday, June 14: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17°C
- ⛅ Saturday, June 16: Light showers changing to clear by nighttime. High of 14°C
