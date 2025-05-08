Young people from Bedford experience life in the fast lane with Team BRIT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young people with learning needs and disabilities have had a taste of life as a racing driver after visiting Team BRIT during a race weekend at Silverstone.

Team BRIT is the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers and supports people with physical and psychological disabilities in accessing motorsport.

On Saturday 4th May, a group of 14 young people from Bedford College visited the team during round two of the Britcar Endurance Championship. The team is fielding 3 teams of 2 drivers in 2 McLaren GT4s and a BMW M240i.

The students, aged between 16 and 19 all have special educational needs or disabilities including ADHD, Autism, and visual impairments and are in their 1st or 2nd year at the college. The College provides pathways provision for learners who have barriers to their education, and provide a route for them to continue their education by breaking down barriers and engaging them back into education.

Young people from Bedford College with Team BRIT drivers Aaron Morgan (l) and Noah Cosby (r)

The group were given the chance to spectate throughout the day and to meet the drivers, crew and wider team in the garage and in the paddock. They were able to see the team’s cars and hand control technology up close, and to speak to the drivers about how they have overcome the challenges they have faced.

BMW drivers Bobby Trundley and Asha Silva won their class, GT4 drivers Paul Fullick and Aaron Morgan finished 3rd in class and GT4 drivers Caleb McDuff and Noah Cosby finished 4th.

Team BRIT driver Aaron Morgan said: “It was great to meet the students from Bedford College and to introduce them to our team. A massive part of what we do is off the track and involves showing other people what’s possible.

“As disabled people, my team mates and I have faced challenges and discrimination in the past, and we want to show others that anything is possible with the right belief and support, and that disability doesn’t have to hold you back. I hope that by seeing us racing alongside able-bodied drivers, and claiming podium finishes, has shown them just that.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to the track soon.”

Deb Brown, Pathways Lecturer at Bedford College Group said: “The learners in my group have a variety of conditions and disabilities, as well as mental health and behavioural needs, which can affect them. There are several learners who are looked after young people which can also add to their barriers to life.

“The opportunity for these learners to access the trip to Silverstone to meet Team BRIT, the drivers and feel up close to the hustle and bustle of the racing world is a once in a lifetime experience for them. They have all expressed their enjoyment of the event and thank the team for their continued support of our college and department to allow us to visit the team.”