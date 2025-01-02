Whipsnade Zoo wants public to search for history in their attic ahead of charity milestone

Old Otter signage in the garage

As the Twelfth Night of Christmas approaches and people are preparing to put away their decorations for another year, ZSL – the global conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo - is calling on the public to keep their eyes peeled for historic artefacts from its 200-year history.

As Christmas baubles, stockings and wreaths are heaved into lofts, basements and understairs cupboards across the Three Counties that surround Whipsnade, the conservation zoo is imploring its neighbours to look for any hidden treasures that could help tell its story.

Whipsnade Zoo was the world’s first “open zoo” when it was opened in 1931 by ZSL, the global conservation charity marking its 200th anniversary in 2026.

Ahead of its momentous milestone, ZSL is asking the public to donate mementoes from their personal collections - be they photographs, zoo souvenirs, letters or simply family memories they’d like to share – via its online History Hive.

Visitors to Whipsnade watching Chimpanzee 'Wendy' lying, with her back to them, on a swing in her enclosure in May 1935.

The objects will form part of an exhibition to celebrate the 200th alongside fascinating artefacts from ZSL’s existing archive, which all help to tell the story of ZSL’s impact not only on animal care and conservation but on the very fabric of local and national culture.

Owen Craft, ZSL’s Director of Zoo Operations said: “Whipsnade Zoo, or Whipsnade Park Zoo as it was then known, first opened to visitors in 1931 as the first “open zoo” in Europe to be easily accessible to the visiting public – since then it’s played a huge role in not only conserving endangered species and inspiring millions to love wildlife, but as a venue for many treasured personal moments, memories and milestones.”

ZSL was founded in 1826 with the aim of promoting worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. While London Zoo was already part of their work, there was a desire to expand the charity’s remit to include an “open zoo” in the countryside.

Craft continued: “When Whipsnade Park Zoo opened on 23 May 1931, it was an immediate success and welcomed tens of thousands of excited visitors in its opening week. We are hoping to unearth some magical memories and mementoes from those who have visited since - we want to learn not just about our own history but about how we have been parts of the lives of others.”

Bears at Whipsnade 1936

History Hive will culminate in an exhibition in 2026 – ZSL’s bicentennial year – bringing its history to the 36-acre grounds of London Zoo. 2026 will also see the launch of a programme of events to vividly illustrate the story of the charity and the public support that makes its conservation work possible.

Submissions to ZSL’s History Hive can be made via www.zsl.org/historyhive