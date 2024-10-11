Special needs parents launch popular podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local mums of boys who were diagnosed with Autism in the last year have launched a podcast to help other parents navigate the ups and downs of raising children with additional needs.

The popular podcast called Love Needs No Words that launched only two months ago has a wide range of guests from experts in nutrition, sleep and education to other special educational needs parents sharing their stories.

Hosts and friends of the podcast Amy Wiltshire and Kirsty Panks both have four year old boys, Alexander and Max who were diagnosed with Autism in the last year.

They say they created the podcast after feeling extremely lonely in the early years of their sons lives. In the first episode, they discuss grieving the motherhood journey they thought they were going to have whilst trying to navigate a world they knew very little about.

The popular podcast is reaching out to SEN parents

Amy's son Alexander is currently non speaking and so the name of the podcast felt very appropriate.

Both Amy and Kirsty are blown away with how popular their podcast is becoming and said 'even if they had helped a handful of people, what they had set out to do would have been achieved.'

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch all interviews on their YouTube channel, Love Needs No Words.