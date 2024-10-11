Special needs parents launch popular podcast
The popular podcast called Love Needs No Words that launched only two months ago has a wide range of guests from experts in nutrition, sleep and education to other special educational needs parents sharing their stories.
Hosts and friends of the podcast Amy Wiltshire and Kirsty Panks both have four year old boys, Alexander and Max who were diagnosed with Autism in the last year.
They say they created the podcast after feeling extremely lonely in the early years of their sons lives. In the first episode, they discuss grieving the motherhood journey they thought they were going to have whilst trying to navigate a world they knew very little about.
Amy's son Alexander is currently non speaking and so the name of the podcast felt very appropriate.
Both Amy and Kirsty are blown away with how popular their podcast is becoming and said 'even if they had helped a handful of people, what they had set out to do would have been achieved.'
