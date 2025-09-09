OPINION: We need to act fast to save the Great British local

Monthly column by Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire Blake Stephenson

More than 2,000 people voted for their favourite local in Mid Bedfordshire as part of my recent pub of the year competition. That shows the fantastic support our pubs have in our constituency, and I know that is replicated right across the country.

But times are tough for our hospitality sector, and that doesn’t just include pubs. Whether it is the coffee shops in our communities, restaurants, hotels or much more, these businesses are struggling. In the last six months alone, it is estimated that more than 200 pubs across the country have shut their doors. And we’ve had examples of this in Mid Bedfordshire too.

The hospitality sector has also seen a 108,000 drop in payrolled employees in the year to July 2025. This is the largest drop in any sector of the UK economy. There are of course different circumstances in each case, but it is clear that this Government is making decisions which are having a detrimental effect on our pubs.

Blake Stephenson

The National Insurance increase put in place by this Government has increased the cost to employ a worker on minimum wage by £770 each year, and naturally that number is higher dependent on wages. That’s on top of spiralling costs elsewhere for businesses, including an increase in the minimum wage, and the cut in rates relief for hospitality businesses. Each of these decisions further adds to the difficulties facing our pubs and hospitality venues.

Since my election, I have been passionate to advocate and speak out for the young people in our communities. Our young people are the ones who are employed in so many jobs across the hospitality industry and it is them who will suffer if our pubs don’t have a future. At a time when the Government is talking about growth, we risk taking away opportunities for our young people.

Pubs are so important for our local communities and we can’t risk losing them. For many they are a place to get away from the stresses of day-to-day life, and in some cases they are the one place people can go for a conversation.

Whether it’s the economic benefits of pubs contributing £23 billion to the British economy or the vital social benefits in the post-COVID years, pubs must remain at the heart of our UK communities, but it requires a Government re-think. And fast.

We must celebrate pubs like The Cross Keys in Pulloxhill, my Mid Bedfordshire Pub of the Year winner, and ensure they do not just survive, but thrive.