Newlyweds find the perfect forever home at Dandara's Saxon Park

It has certainly been a year to remember for Amy and Jack Sibley, who will shortly be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a stunning new five-bedroom home at Saxon Park, on the edge of the village of Biddenham, near Bedford.

Amy, 33, who works in Planning, and husband Jake, 32, who is a Maintenance Manager, reserved their new home at the start of December and moved in under 12 weeks later.

“It was ridiculously easy,” says Amy, “our previous home sold within two weeks and Dandara dealt with everything really quickly.”

The couple had been living in their own home at nearby Aylesbury for six years, but wanted to upsize into a property where they could see themselves living in long term.

“We moved from a three-bedroom semi-detached to a five-bedroom detached, and while it has made the mortgage more expensive, it had always been the plan to get a bigger home – we had never intended to stay in our first property for the long-term, especially with the possibility of kids in the future,” says Amy.

“We now have a lot of space – a lot of empty space currently though!”

After a positive experience of buying new build for their first home, Amy and Jake were keen to do so again.

“It’s just the ease of a new build isn’t it? If you buy an old house you’re nearly guaranteed that you’re going to have to buy a new bathroom or new kitchen or something,” notes Amy.

“You end up having to buy new carpets, that sort of thing, and it’s an expense you have to plan for. Whereas with a new build you know it’s all done, and to a standard you know you won’t need to do anything additional to.”

Amy and Jake chose one of the largest and most impressive properties at Saxon Park, The Kingston, which comes with a double garage. With a spacious kitchen/dining/ family room that spans the whole width of the house, opening into the rear garden with French doors, plus a generous separate lounge with a feature bay window, the property has plenty of space for formal or informal entertaining.

Amy has earmarked the downstairs study as her own personal hobby space, plus there’s a utility room and WC on the ground floor. Upstairs, the main bedroom has built in wardrobes and an en suite, the second bedroom also has an en suite, and there are three further double bedrooms, one of which Jake has transformed into a work-from-home office.

It wasn’t just the spacious property that appealed to the couple – they were particularly impressed by the location, on the edge of the pretty village of Biddenham, and by the plot itself, with views over open countryside that is unlikely to be built on.

“We wanted more of a village feel, while having the benefit of a town on the doorstep – not that we’ve had a spare moment to get into Bedford itself since the move!”

With a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, including a supermarket, pub, church, doctor’s surgery and sports clubs, there is plenty to do in the village, and the beautiful surrounding country is a bonus.

“We have so many walks on the doorstep,” says Amy. “There’s a great pub in the village, and lovely cafes within walking distance, and that community feel makes a huge difference. We are both keen runners, and there are great running routes on the doorstep.

"Beforehand, I was probably doing more town running, whereas now it’s nice to get out and be able to run in nature and close to the fields.”

Where they lived in Aylesbury was within walking distance to the station, but Amy and Jake are now enjoying the fact that they don’t have to commute into the city – Amy works in Milton Keynes, a quick 25-minute drive away, while Jake works mainly from home and on site – a factor that opened up even more possibilities of where to live.

However, Bedford railway station is less than two miles from Saxon Park, offering commuter services to London St Pancras in just 45 minutes, if their careers change. Homes currently available at Saxon Park, which is more than 80% sold, include the four-bedroom The Chartwell, from £600,000.