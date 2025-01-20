Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson calls out 'rip off fees' in meeting with FirstPort management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, called out the 'rip off fees, poor quality management, and poor communication' during a meeting with FirstPort's management in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, a number of Conservative MPs wrote to management company FirstPort raising their concerns about ongoing issues after significant correspondence from local constituents.

FirstPort agreed to meet with the group of MPs, and during the meeting, organised by Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Blake held the company to account for their failure to deliver for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stephenson said: "I took the opportunity to explain to the Managing Director how their rip off fees, poor quality management, and poor communication is impacting communities right across Mid Bedfordshire.

Conservative MPs met with FirstPort's management in the Houses of Parliament

"I also secured a meeting with FirstPort’s regional management team to understand its entire portfolio in Mid Bedfordshire and to hold them to account on all the outstanding issues that need to be resolved. And I will hold that meeting as soon as possible.

"The Managing Director explained all the work going on to improve the company. And I will be holding them to account on that in a further meeting later in the year."

A spokesperson from The FirstPort Group said: “The meeting with MPs allowed for meaningful discussions about the changes and challenges affecting our industry. It also provided an opportunity to highlight the improvements we are making to better serve our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We listened to the concerns raised by MPs, and we are committed to responding to the requests raised in the meeting, as well as working with the MPs on a longer-term basis to demonstrate how the changes we are making at FirstPort will improve services. We would like to thank all the MPs who attended for their time and valuable contributions.”