Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bedfordshire man is hosting a day of fundraising to remember his dad on his birthday just months after he died of a brain tumour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Scotchford, from Martson Moretaine, is hosting ‘Cars and Coffee’, a fundraiser in aid of Brain Tumour Research, on Sunday 27 April, a date his dad, Keith, should be turning 71.

The event encourages people to showcase their car and includes a raffle and Scalextric track for people to compete for the fastest time. It will take place at Matt’s Autowerx garage in Mount Farm, Milton Keynes, which Keith helped him set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith, a retired head teacher of Priory Academy Dunstable who lived in Flitwick, died in December 2024 from a glioblastoma, discovered after a suspected stroke caused him to collapse while on a dog walk.

Keith helping out Matt at Autowerx

Matt, a 35-year-old father of one, said: “Dad was a huge influence on my life and helped me set up the garage back in 2011, he was still working at the school at that time. We shared a love of cars, and he was always on at me to host my own car show at the garage. As we face the first birthday without him, it seems like a fitting tribute and way to honour him.”

Despite two operations, radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment, grandfather-of-one Keith, died 13 months after his diagnosis.

Matt, who inherited his dad’s BMW Z4m Roadster, added: “Dad never once complained during his diagnosis and treatment. He threw absolutely everything at it, we all did. Dad believed that science and research were the answers, and he wanted to be part of any breakthrough to help future survivors of this brutal and aggressive disease, which is the type of person he was, selfless and giving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of June, along with friends, Matt is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge, continuing to honour his dad.

Matt and dad Keith in hospital

He said: “For as long as I have the energy, I’m going to keep fighting in Dad’s name. Although it’s too late for him, my hope is that by talking about brain tumours while raising funds to invest in research into the disease, we can help fund the next big development for brain tumour patients and their families.”

Just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Keith’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age. Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer yet, to date, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. We’re grateful to Matt for sharing his dad’s story. His passion for supporting the charity in his dad’s name is clear and we’d like to wish him the best of luck for his car show and peaks challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To purchase a ticket to Cars and Coffee and make a donation to Brain Tumour Research, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/autowerxcarsandcoffee