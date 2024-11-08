Marie Curie charity shop in Bedford looking for volunteers

The Marie Curie shop on the High Street is looking for volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to join its team and help raise vital funds.

The shop which raises money for Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, has been a part of the community since 2018 and is well known for its creative window displays and branded bargains.

Marie Curie provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from - in the comfort of their own home, or in one of our hospices, or over the phone - and support for their family and friend, ensuring people are free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve.

Sarah, Bedford Retail Manager said:

“Volunteering at Bedford is more than just giving your time; it's about making a tangible difference to your local community. Our shop is not just a place to find great bargains, but funds vital end of life care for people in and around Bedfordshire, and emotional support for their family and friends.

“Our volunteers are involved in a wide range of roles and day-to-day activities. On the shop floor you could be involved in processing transactions on the tills, replenishing stock and putting up eye-catching displays to entice customers in.

“Behind the scenes, volunteers get involved sorting through donations to find those hidden gems and preparing goods for sale by sorting, steaming, and pricing items.

“We welcome people of all ages and backgrounds to join our team. Whether you have a few hours a week or a few days a month to spare, your contribution is invaluable.”

No prior experience is necessary, Marie Curie offer comprehensive training to ensure each volunteer feels confident and supported in their role.

To find out more about volunteering with Marie Curie please pop into the shop or visit the website: mariecurie.org.uk/shopvolunteer