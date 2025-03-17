I'm a micro pig expert, and here are the things that Bedford potential piggy parents need to know before bringing one home

Olivia Mikhail is giving this advice to Bedford pig lovers - Animal News Agency

Are you thinking of adopting a micro pig? Because of their small size, intelligent nature, and endearing personalities miniature pigs have become a serious pet option for Bedford animal lovers, and their popularity is growing and growing.

But before you rush out and bring one home, there are a few important things to consider, and Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs has put together this guide to help potential piggy parents decide if it is right for them.

Olivia, who founded Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Amersham, Buckinghamshire in 2010, said: "Adopting a miniature pig isn’t a decision to be made lightly, but it can be a fulfilling experience if you're prepared for the responsibility.

"They make wonderful, loyal pets that offer companionship and joy for many years. Just be sure to do your research, understand their needs, and ensure that your home is equipped for this adorable, intelligent animal. At Kew Little Pigs every potential new pig parent must demonstrate that they have enough space for their new arrivals, and take part in a comprehensive pig keeping course with us.

"We think pigs are the best pets in the world, but it is important that they go to homes where they will be happy and well cared for."

1. Miniature Pigs Aren’t Actually "Mini" Forever

First things first – miniature pigs are not as small as some might expect once they’re fully grown. While they start off cute and tiny, many people are shocked when their pigs grow larger than anticipated. At Kew Little Pigs, we pride ourselves on breeding ethical, healthy pigs that are bred to stay smaller, but even our pigs grow to between 35-50cm tall and weigh up to 70kg.

It’s important to research the breed you're interested in and be prepared for the fact that even a miniature pig is still a fairly large animal compared to a dog or cat.

2. Miniature Pigs Need Plenty of Space

Just because they’re smaller than traditional pigs, doesn’t mean they don’t require ample space. Miniature pigs are naturally curious and active animals who need space to explore and root around. A garden or yard with secure fencing is a must. Without it, they’ll quickly get into trouble! Pigs don't smell, and they also have a designated toilet area, so you won't have to worry about treading in something nasty.

In the house, you should be prepared for them to root around and occasionally and provide enrichment toys to help with this – it's in their nature.

3. Social Animals: They Love Company

Miniature pigs are social creatures and form strong bonds with their human families. But they can also get lonely if left alone for long periods of time. It's a good idea to either adopt two pigs (if you can manage it) or ensure they get plenty of human interaction throughout the day.

You also can't be allergic to pigs, so they are a perfect pet for anyone who suffers with dog and cat allergies.

They thrive on attention, love, and care – so make sure you're ready to offer them the companionship they crave!

4. They Are Highly Intelligent (and Can Be Trained!)

Miniature pigs are among the most intelligent animals on the planet, on par with dogs in terms of problem-solving skills. This makes them easy to train – but also requires a bit of patience and consistency. Expect to teach them basic commands like “sit” or “come,” and don’t be surprised if they start figuring things out on their own!

Training them to use a litter box or follow a routine is certainly achievable, but it does take commitment. They love learning and thrive in environments that challenge their minds, so be prepared to offer enrichment and stimulation regularly.

5. Diet and Health: Not Just "Veggies"

It’s easy to assume that a pig's diet should consist mainly of vegetables, but their nutritional needs are more complex. A proper diet for a miniature pig includes high-quality pig pellets, fresh vegetables, and controlled amounts of fruit. But portion control is crucial! Overfeeding is a common issue with miniature pigs, leading to obesity and health problems like joint stress and diabetes.

Miniature pigs also require regular vet checkups and vaccinations, just like any other pet. Make sure you have a vet that is experienced in caring for pigs to help you manage their health and well-being.

6. Pigs Can Live 12-20 Years

Pigs are long-term companions. Miniature pigs typically live for around 12-20 years, so adopting one is a commitment for life. If you’re considering adopting a miniature pig, think long-term – you’ll need to provide them with love, care, and attention for many years to come.

7. Legal Considerations

In the UK, miniature pigs are legal to own, but it’s important to check local regulations or any restrictions that might apply in your area. Some councils require you to have a specific license for keeping a pig, so always check before adopting.

A CPH number and Hurd number is required from animal health in order to keep your pig.

Additionally, some rental agreements or homeowners' insurance policies may have clauses that prohibit keeping pigs as pets, so it’s always wise to check your home situation before proceeding.

Our comprehensive pig keeping course includes sessions on legal responsibilities, husbandry and time spent interacting with the farm's residents.

8. Ethical Breeding: What You Need to Know

If you decide to adopt a miniature pig, it’s essential to choose an ethical breeder. At Kew Little Pigs, we focus on the health and well-being of every piglet we breed. We ensure that all our pigs are raised in a loving environment and have proper socialisation from day one. Always ask the breeder about the conditions in which the pigs are raised and how they’re cared for, as well as the genetic health of the animals.

Never adopt from a breeder that doesn’t prioritise the health of the animals – too many pigs are bred irresponsibly, which can lead to a lifetime of health problems.

9. Handling Unexpected Behaviour

Despite being adorable, miniature pigs can sometimes display behaviours you might not expect. Pigs are natural foragers and can be quite stubborn if they don't get their way. They can be loud, especially when they’re excited or hungry, and can root through your home in search of snacks.

It’s crucial to understand that these behaviours are natural. The key to having a happy pig is patience, training, and consistency.

10. Miniature Pigs Are Uniquely Rewarding

There’s no denying it: adopting a miniature pig is a lot of work. But for those who put in the time and effort, they’re incredibly rewarding pets. They’re intelligent, affectionate, and full of personality, offering their owners a unique and joyful companionship.

At Kew Little Pigs, we’ve seen firsthand the joy that miniature pigs bring to people’s lives. If you’re ready for the responsibility, they can be a truly unforgettable pet.

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com