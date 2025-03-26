Homeowners at The Newells enjoy butchery demonstration

Homeowners at a retirement community in Kempston recently enjoyed a fascinating butchery demonstration, learning about traditional cuts and expert techniques.

Since opening its doors last year, The Newells has gone from strength to strength. The special event was well attended, with homeowners taking part in an engaging and educational experience.

Andrew Jones, Duty Manager at The Newells, said: “Before joining the Adlington team, I spent over 35 years in the meat trade as a retail and catering butcher. I have delivered various butchery demonstrations for apprentice training and promotional events, sharing knowledge with catering colleges, customer forums and WI groups.

“We thought this would be an interesting event for our homeowners, so last Friday, I demonstrated how to prepare a lamb, using traditional cuts, and also shared some hints, tips and cooking advice.

“We cooked a lamb stir fry and shared small sample dishes as a taster, and attendees were given cuts to take home for their freezers, along with leaflets, diagrams and recipes. I think our homeowners particularly enjoyed seeing me in my traditional butcher’s apron and hat!”

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our butchery demonstration was a resounding success and proved to be very popular with our homeowners.”

The 24-hour on-site support team at The Newells provides homeowners with peace of mind, offering help with the little things, as well as the big, providing a consistent, outstanding service for homeowners.

Alexandra Johnson added: “The Newells is a wonderful example of our blueprint for retirement living. Adlington’s vision is to empower our older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life. We do that by creating safe and secure environments with active communities, extensive facilities, and spacious, quality homes.

“Moving to a retirement living community offers an opportunity for our homeowners to remain independent with the reassurance of support, right on their doorstep. They don’t have to worry about the maintenance and upkeep of a house, so they can spend more time socialising and doing the things they love.”

Adlington Retirement Living has twice won Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year and has been crowned Seniors Housing Developer of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. Four of Adlington’s communities have also won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.