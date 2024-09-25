GLL awards for athletes in Bedford
Worth £10,100, the awards included financial bursaries, training, access membership, and physiotherapy to help 16 athletes across 11 different sports with the cost of preparing and competing for regional, national and international competitions.
81% of the supported athletes receive no other sports funding, with 60% under the age of 21 and 30% under 16 years.
In addition, GLL has partnered with Switch The Play Foundation (STPF) to offer holistic mental wellbeing support services to athletes.
Nine of the 16 athletes attended and received a GSF certificate from Chief Executive of GLL, Peter Bundey, and Councillor Tom Wootton the Mayor of Bedford Borough, to commemorate their acceptance to the largest independent athlete award programme in the UK. Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture for Bedford Borough, also attended to support and pass on her congratulations to athletes.
After the awards a Q&A was held with Bedford Paralympian and GLL Sports Foundation ambassador, Justin Levene, a two-time world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the first wheelchair user to complete a self-supported crossing of the USA by bike.
“This year, we have athletes from eight up to 57 years of age coming on to the GLL Sports Foundation scheme,” said GLL Health and Physical Activity Manager, Andrew Gilbert. “Their passion for sport is so inspiring and we are delighted to support them. It takes hard work to turn your dream into reality, but these athletes have the motivation.”
GLL runs six leisure centres on behalf of Bedford Borough Council in Bedfordshire.
Recipients of the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) awards in Bedford are as follows:
2024 Achievement Athletes
Varun Bandi, 18, athletics
Laura Allen, 19, judo
2024 Talent Athletes
Lyla Danobrega, 16, athletics
Callum Inkson, 15, gymnastics
Eloise Cole, 15, swimming
Thaila-Jade Mason, 16, athletics
2024 Training Athletes
Eric Breslin, 16, gymnastics
Alex Goulding, 29, plyometrics
Jeala Jarvis, 8, tennis
Tara Adams, 44, tug-of-war
Micah Taylor, 25, motorsport
Sophia Hooley, 8, tennis
Rachel Cameron, 42 triathlon
Nora Haggart, 57, cycling
Megan Barnicoat, 13, swimming
Neil Guess, 37, touch rugby
