Free activities at Better Leisure Centres for National Fitness Day 2025

Free activities, including Zumba, at Better Leisure Centres in Bedford.

Better leisure centres in the borough of Bedford will mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24 September 2025 by providing a variety of FREE activities for residents, encouraging the community to get active and celebrate the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body ukactive, and this year’s theme, ‘Powered by you!’, highlights the power of the individual to reap the benefits of physical activity.

Better’s free activities in Bedford borough include:

Dance, Mind and Body, and LES MILLS™ group fitness classes at Robinsons Pool and Fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free adult swimming lessons at Robinsons Pool and Gym this National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24 September.

One-hour gym taster sessions, a Strength and Conditioning masterclass, and 45 minute adult swimming lessons, also at Robinsons Pool and Fitness.

It’s a packed day at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness with Badminton and Basketball social clubs in the morning and afternoon, a morning group masterclass combining Zumba, Zumba Step, Pilates, LBT and Body Conditioning, and gym taster sessions available throughout the day.

A Mind and Body Masterclass, exploring different forms of yoga such as Pranayama, Ashtanga, Yin Yoga and Rotation Relaxation, is planned, along with a lunchtime session focused on core strength and HIIT.

Commenting on the initiative Aaron Colbert, Community Sports Manager from GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in the borough of Bedford, said: “We’re bringing communities together through movement, motivation and fun on National Fitness Day. With a packed programme of free activities across our Bedford centres on 24 November, we want to encourage everyone to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter your fitness level, small steps to be more active can have lifelong benefits - and National Fitness Day is the perfect time to try something new. Come and join in.”

The UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2025 revealed that a record 11.5 million people are now members of a health and fitness club in the UK, with more than 600 million individual visits recorded to clubs in 2024.

Anyone wishing to book a FREE National Fitness Day pass should visit: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day