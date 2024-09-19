FirstCare(GB) funraising event raises nearly £1500 for charity
FirstCare(GB) Ltd took up the challenge on Saturday 14th September and committed to raising money for two charities, by doing a sponsored walk at a countryside park in Leicestershire.
FirstCare(GB) Ltd is a social care company, based in Coventry, Warwickshire, Bedford and Milton Keynes, supporting vulnerable people to lead independent lives, through care at home or supported living services.
On a brilliant sunny day at East Carlton Countryside Park we set off in our support of Papyrus, a charity working in suicide prevention for young people, and Vision Action who work to support people in Africa who are challenged by failing eyesight. We were proud to raise nearly £1500 on the day, and the money is still coming in.
On the day of the walk staff and residents, and children, supported the cause and walked over 10km. The weather was good, and those doing the trek were happy to support good causes in the UK and Africa.
On the day FirstCare Ltd CEO, David Asabre, commented: ‘It was such a great team effort, and I am really proud of everyone; the staff, the residents, and the children who accompanied us. It was a great day, and we are so happy to raise some money for some very valuable charities. Thanks to all’.
It will be the same again next year.
