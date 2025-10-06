Festive cheer awaits at Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s annual Christmas Fayre

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is delighted to invite members of the local community to join residents, families, and colleagues for its Annual Christmas Fayre, taking place on Saturday 29th November from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event promises to be a fun-filled festive celebration, bringing together people from across Marston Moretaine and the surrounding areas to enjoy the spirit of the season.

Visitors will be treated to a wide variety of stalls selling gifts, handmade crafts, and seasonal treats, as well as delicious refreshments, live entertainment, and plenty of festive cheer. There will also be raffles and games – making it a wonderful day out for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is completely free, and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the festivities in the warm and welcoming surroundings of Blakelands Lodge.

Stall holder at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s Christmas Fayre last year

Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine offers 24-hour residential and residential dementia care and is part of the HC-One family, which includes over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK. New residents who join before 30th November 2025 can enjoy an exclusive offer of four weeks for the price of three.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Blakelands Lodge - Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire| today to find out more about life at the home and experience the caring and vibrant environment that makes it so special.

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Christmas Fayre again this year. It’s always such a special occasion for our residents, families, and neighbours, and it’s a great way to kick off the festive season together. Our team has been working hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to share some festive joy with the local community.”