Family support charity receives £1,500 donation from Bedfordshire homebuilder

Home-Start Bedfordshire, a charity supporting families with young children facing difficulties, has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes.

Established in 1984, Home-Start Bedfordshire is a voluntary organisation committed to supporting of families struggling with issues such as bereavement, domestic abuse, poverty, mental and physical ill health through a range of services.

These include home visiting weekly support, volunteer mentors for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), parenting courses for families with children with ADHD or autism - run by trained parent volunteers who have their own lived experience – alongside domestic abuse survivor courses and ‘Helping Hands’ courses in schools.

Home-Start primarily supports families with children under the age of five, as research has shown that a child’s experiences and environment during their first 1,000 days significantly impacts their development into their future.

BN - SGB-53354 - Linda from Home-Start Bedfordshire receiving her cheque from Barratt Homes

Linda Johnson, CEO at Home-Start Bedfordshire, said: “We feel incredibly grateful, not only for the donation but the recognition of our work. Many people are unaware of the real needs and challenges local families face.

“As a children’s charity we have always been busy supporting families with issues such as disability, mental ill health, bereavement, domestic abuse and poverty but the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis has made may families who were already vulnerable even more vulnerable.

“To receive a donation like this from a local company is fantastic. It furthers the awareness of our cause and shows a true sense of community spirit. From everyone from Home-Start Bedfordshire we would like to wish David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”

The £1,500 contribution from Barratt Homes will directly support the charity’s ‘Helping Hands’ safe and healthy relationships courses for primary school children and ‘Own My Life’ programmes, which are 10-week online courses for survivors of domestic abuse.

BN - SGB-53359 - Linda Johnson at the Home-Start Bedfordshire office

The donation was made via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Home-Start Bedfordshire a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“Home-Start's efforts align perfectly with our values of building stronger communities and creating sustainable futures for families across the county.”

To find out more, visit the website at Home-Start Bedfordshire.

For more information about developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Bedfordshire.