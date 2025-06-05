Emergency services called to reports of flat fire in Greyfriars Bedford

Fire crews were quickly on the scene following reports of a blaze in a flat in Greyfriars, Bedford, last night. (June 4)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s believed the fire broke out around 10pm with seven appliances and an ambulance attending.

A witness said: “I was just about to head home from Bedford when loads of fire appliances flew into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw seven appliances by the flats in Greyfriars, plus an ambulance.

Beds Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a flat fire in Greyfriars, Bedford

“Interesting to see an appliance from Rushden and the Bronto ready for high rise action.”

More details to come from Beds Fire & Rescue Service.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.