Emergency services called to reports of flat fire in Greyfriars Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire crews were quickly on the scene following reports of a blaze in a flat in Greyfriars, Bedford, last night. (June 4)

It’s believed the fire broke out around 10pm with seven appliances and an ambulance attending.

A witness said: “I was just about to head home from Bedford when loads of fire appliances flew into the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I saw seven appliances by the flats in Greyfriars, plus an ambulance.

Beds Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a flat fire in Greyfriars, BedfordBeds Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a flat fire in Greyfriars, Bedford
Beds Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a flat fire in Greyfriars, Bedford

“Interesting to see an appliance from Rushden and the Bronto ready for high rise action.”

More details to come from Beds Fire & Rescue Service.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency servicesBedfordRushden
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice