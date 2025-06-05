Emergency services called to reports of flat fire in Greyfriars Bedford
Fire crews were quickly on the scene following reports of a blaze in a flat in Greyfriars, Bedford, last night. (June 4)
It’s believed the fire broke out around 10pm with seven appliances and an ambulance attending.
A witness said: “I was just about to head home from Bedford when loads of fire appliances flew into the town centre.
“I saw seven appliances by the flats in Greyfriars, plus an ambulance.
“Interesting to see an appliance from Rushden and the Bronto ready for high rise action.”
More details to come from Beds Fire & Rescue Service.