Cosy movies, games, and memories: Autumn arrives at Blakelands Lodge

Residents at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home watching Goodbye Mr. Chips in the home’s cinema

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, has been embracing the change of seasons with a host of fun and heartwarming activities as residents transition from summer to autumn.

Residents enjoyed a day full of reminiscing, games, and a cosy movie afternoon, including a screening of Goodbye Mr. Chips in the home’s very own cinema and a performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. From board and garden games to singsongs and dancing, residents and colleagues alike filled the home with smiles, laughter, and a sense of community.

As summer activities wind down, Blakelands Lodge is preparing for the cooler months ahead. Seasonal events such as the Harvest Festival will bring residents together to celebrate the changing season and enjoy the cosy, welcoming atmosphere of the home.

Blakelands Lodge is part of HC-One’s network of over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK, offering 24-hour residential and residential dementia care. New residents can experience life at the home with a special offer of 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 31st November 2025.

Resident at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home taking part in games

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home said: “From summer memories to autumnal comforts, our Blakelands Lodge family, residents and colleagues alike, cherish every moment spent together. There’s something truly special about filling a home with laughter, reminiscence, and warmth, especially as we move into the colder months.”