Conservative Shadow Chancellor joins local MP Blake Stephenson to listen to local businesses at Mid Bedfordshire roundtable

Sue from the Hub and Spoke Cafe in Harlington quizzing Mel and Blake

Mel Stride MP, the Conservative Shadow Chancellor, was in Mid Bedfordshire to listen to local businesses about the challenges they face, and the opportunities ahead.

The Shadow Chancellor was invited to host the Small Business Roundtable by local MP Blake Stephenson who has been working closely with the business community since his election to Parliament in July 2024.

The roundtable was held at The Chequers in Westoning with a wide-range of businesses attending from the hospitality sector to pet care and travel agents to sports businesses.

North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller and a number of local businesses from his constituency were also in attendance.

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride and local MP Blake Stephenson speaking to local businesses at The Chequers in Westoning

Mid Beds MP Blake Stephenson and Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride made short introductory remarks before opening up the floor to questions.

Topics included the Government’s recent increase in National Insurance contributions, the impact of red tape on small businesses, and what a Conservative Government would do differently in the future.

Speaking after the event, Shadow Chancellor, Mel Stride said: "Local businesses spoke clearly and candidly about the real-world challenges they face. Labour’s recent tax increases - including higher National Insurance contributions, rising business rates, and additional regulatory burdens - are putting significant pressure on firms trying to hire, grow, and invest.

"Having started businesses myself, I understand these struggles first hand.

"The Conservatives stand firmly on the side of small businesses. We are committed to delivering a pro-growth, pro-enterprise agenda that supports the people creating jobs and driving our economy forward."

Blake Stephenson MP commented: “It was fantastic to welcome the Shadow Chancellor to Mid Bedfordshire so that he could hear personally some of the challenges our local businesses are facing at the moment.

“From my conversations with many local businesses I know the Government’s National Insurance increase is having a huge impact, as well as the reduction in rates relief for our hospitality sector.

“Thank you to all the businesses who attended – and to The Chequers for kindly hosting us - the feedback will help us hold the Government to account and raise the issues you are facing at a national level.

“If you didn’t attend but would like to raise challenges your business is facing please get in touch with me on [email protected].”