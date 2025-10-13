Blakelands Lodge Care Home to welcome local professionals

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is delighted to announce its upcoming “Professional Connect” event, taking place on Friday 5th December, from 2:00pm – 3:30pm.

The event aims to bring together professionals from across the local community for an afternoon of relaxed conversation, networking, and light refreshments, while showcasing the care and services offered at Blakelands Lodge.

Professionals from healthcare, social care, community support, and local services are warmly invited to attend and meet the dedicated team who support residents every day.

Attendees will enjoy:

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home

A guided tour of Blakelands Lodge’s welcoming facilities, including landscaped gardens and communal spaces.

An introduction to the home’s specialist services in residential and residential dementia care.

Open discussions on care coordination, professional collaboration, and service pathways.

Networking opportunities in a friendly and supportive setting.

As summer activities wind down, Blakelands Lodge is preparing for the cooler months ahead. Seasonal events such as the Harvest Festival will bring residents together to celebrate the changing season and enjoy the cosy, welcoming atmosphere of the home.

Blakelands Lodge is part of HC-One’s network of over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK, offering 24-hour residential and residential dementia care. New residents can experience life at the home with a special offer of 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn. Visit Blakelands Lodge - Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire| today to find out more about life at the home.

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home dining area

Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, James Eeles-Feeney shared: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming local professionals into our home for this special event. At Blakelands Lodge, we know that the best care comes from working closely with others, sharing knowledge, and learning from one another. By opening our doors, we hope to strengthen existing partnerships and create new ones, all with the shared goal of supporting older people in our community to live fulfilling, comfortable, and happy lives.”