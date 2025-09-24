Blakelands Lodge Care Home residents enjoy musical evening at St Mary’s Church

Residents from HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, enjoyed a memorable evening of live music, as they attended the popular Sunday Night Music Night at St Mary’s Church.

The event showcased performances from a variety of local bands, musicians and singers, creating a vibrant atmosphere that brought the community together. Among the residents attending was Audrey Ward, who was delighted to experience the evening alongside her family.

Audrey’s daughter Lesley, granddaughter, grandson and her twin great-granddaughters all performed during the event, with the twins singing a moving rendition of a song from Matilda. In total, four generations of Audrey’s family were present, making the night particularly special.

Speaking about the evening, Audrey Ward said: “How wonderful it is that all of my family are so musical. It was lovely for so many of us to get together.”

Camelia Dumbrava, Activities Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, added: “It was so nice to see four generations of one family enjoying the evening. We had a lovely time and I am so pleased that we made it possible. Everyone at St Mary’s, and in the wider community, always make us feel so welcome.”

As summer activities wind down, Blakelands Lodge is preparing for the cooler months ahead. Seasonal events such as the Harvest Festival will bring residents together to celebrate the changing season and enjoy the cosy, welcoming atmosphere of the home.

Blakelands Lodge is part of HC-One’s network of over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK, offering 24-hour residential and residential dementia care. New residents can experience life at the home with a special offer of four weeks for the price of three when joining before November 30.

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home said: “We are always looking for opportunities to connect our residents with the local community and create special memories with their loved ones. Seeing Audrey surrounded by four generations of her family, all brought together through music, was truly heartwarming. Moments like these are what make our home so special.”

Resident Audrey Ward from HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home enjoying musical performance at St Mary’s Church by her twin great-granddaughters

The visit is part of Blakelands Lodge’s commitment to supporting residents in maintaining strong ties with their families and local community, while enjoying enriching activities that bring joy and new experiences.