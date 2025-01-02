Blakelands Lodge Care Home Delivers Holiday Cheer to Bedford General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine spread the joy of the festive season by delivering Christmas presents to the Riverbank Children’s Ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Bedford General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This thoughtful gesture was made possible through the efforts of Home Manager James Eeles-Feeney, who organized a quiz and raffle in memory of his late mother, Sheelagh Feeney. The fundraising event raised an incredible £300, which was used to fulfil the hospital’s Give a Gift Appeal.

The hospital expressed its gratitude for the generous gifts, which included toys, books, and essential items for the NICU. Kristie Robinson from the NICU said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The gifts we receive make a huge difference to the children in the ward. Hospital can seem a daunting place to be over Christmas and the gifts we get help to make Christmas a happy time for all who are on the ward. The smiles we see are because of the donations we receive.’

James making the donation at BGH

James Eeles-Feeney added, ‘It was truly heartwarming to be able to give back to the local community, particularly in memory of my mother.

‘The success of our quiz and raffle is a testament to the kindness of our residents, their families, and friends at Blakelands Lodge. We are so pleased to have brightened the holiday season for the children and families at Bedford General Hospital.’

To find out more about Blakelands Lodge, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.