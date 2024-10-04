Bedford writer Shauna-Marie Henry makes Cinematic Vlogs - It took forever to get there

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Internet,

I know you get a lot of messages.

Began an article I wrote for the American site, Medium. The piece was called, Hello Internet, It’s Me — Shauna.

When I watched YouTubers on my first phone as a child, I did so with an appreciation for the "times." The attitude was that the internet was a tumultuous, fleeting thing—just like a career on it.

I assumed, everyone assumed, that the internet and these YouTubers would fade away like VHS tapes and camcorders. They would be replaced like crumbling statues and buildings and memory.

Even then, watching KSI and Deji a few miles from where they actually lived, a seed was planted. What if this YouTube thing wasn't temporary? What if I was brave enough to start a channel? What if it was as simple as propping up my phone and being human?

I stuffed the thought in the back of my mind in preparation for the inevitable—the tricky bit between the teenage years and the twenties where one is inadvertently told to let go of their dreams. It began with subtlety. Upon leaving secondary school I was thrust into college life. I chose Film Studies, Psychology and Acting but the path to careers based in those subjects were seldom travelled and shrouded in misinformation.

I didn't take college seriously because I didn't go for the conventional reasons. I went because I needed college tools, not college. I needed access to cameras and mics, film teachers and editing software. I needed time to develop my creative voice and nurture the parts of myself left thirsty from secondary school.

I have attended three different colleges and dropped out of every single one. I had to take the processor out of my brain and give it time to cool off. The anxious push to establish a career, any career, didn't serve me. So I asked myself, what do you want? If I wanted to pursue different creative careers, I would need grit and humility.

On my last appearance on BBC Three Counties Radio, I told presenter, Rob Jelly that I wanted to hold off on writing to establish myself as an actor. And then one night I dreamed about starting a YouTube channel. There are so many genres of content creation on YouTube that I realised something. I could document my thoughts, singing and acting journey. So that's what I've done.

My first developed YouTube video was published six months ago. It was inspired by the film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Since then I've made cinematic vlog-style videos on feeling behind in your twenties, nostalgia, love and music.

And just like with my first pursuit, writing, I have loved and hated every minute of filmmaking. And I'm hooked beyond belief. In another story I wrote for Medium, I said,

Perhaps my dreams will send me down the Yellow Brick Road in pursuit of [people] who want to hear the stories I’m burning to tell. To me, “the dream” will always be a fantastical place where “troubles melt like lemon drops.” And if I’m persistent enough, I’ll meet you there. Deal? Because I’ve heard that Oz isn’t the only place where dreams come true.

On my YouTube channel and podcast (Shauna's Corner), I sign off by saying, have a lovely morning, afternoon, evening and night and I will catch you in the next one. Ok? Bye.

Shauna-Marie Henry is a storyteller (YouTuber, actor and podcaster). Her goals are 1K YouTube subscribers and continuous clear skin. She lives in Bedford and loves mango iced tea.

