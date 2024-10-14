Are you Bedford’s best office baker? Competition launched to find the UK’s best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With baking fever sweeping the UK, a kitchenware brand has launched a competition to find the best office baker – as it seeks to uncover the hidden talents within workplaces up and down the land.

National Baking Week is set for 14th to the 20th October, and with autumn firmly setting in, cosy baked goods are very much on the menu – with the season inspiring bakers across the UK to don aprons and take up spatulas, whisks and spoons.

This baking frenzy sees many offices and workplaces get into the spirit of the season and host competitions pitting colleagues against one another to determine just who is the preeminent baker amongst them. And with this widespread penchant for baked goods seeing some spectacular efforts showcased in offices the length of Britain, Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand, is looking to shine a light on some of the best.

The process sees the kitchenware brand invite people to nominate their efforts – be it theirs or their colleagues – by submitting a picture of their best baking accomplishments, which could, should they make the shortlist, see them in with the chance to go head-to-head in a live final at the prestigious Divertimenti Cookery School in London.

A cake entry for Best Office Baker.

The competition is set to be judged by a panel of baking experts, including Jo Pratt an award-winning food writer, cook, food stylist and presenter amongst others. The winner of the competition will not only be crowned the UK’s Best Office Baker, they’ll also receive Zyliss’s new Baker’s Dozen Kit as a prize, which is made up of 13 essential baking items from Zyliss’s range of kitchenware.

The opportunity to enter Best Office Baker is now open, and standout office bakers have until the 27th October 2024 to share their creations before entries officially close. Following this, their efforts will be judged and whittled down to a shortlist of a top three entrants, who will be put through to a live cook off at Divertimenti Cookery School on Wednesday 13th November.

Commenting on the competition and the thinking behind it, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands which includes Zyliss, said: “Each year, Autumn sees baking fever take over the UK. It’s a time when people – whether experienced or new to the kitchen – have a go at creating some spectacular efforts to satisfy their colleagues’ sweet teeth. And with workplaces experiencing an influx of baking goodness, many businesses set up their own competitions to encourage some light hearted (and delicious) office rivalry.”

Heidi continued: “Our Best Office Baker contest seeks to give a platform to some of the very best – with workplaces able to put forward their champions to compete against others from around the UK. It’s a fantastic opportunity for any budding baker – and we’re really looking forward to seeing the efforts that come our way!”

An office team looking forward to enjoying a Best Office Baker entry.

To enter the competition, prospective best bakers need to visit www.zylisscompetitions.com and submit photos of their culinary creations before the 27th October deadline.

For more information on Zyliss, please visit: zyliss.co.uk/

And for more about Divertimenti Cookery School, please visit: www.divertimenti.co.uk/pages/cookery-school