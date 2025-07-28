Wixams care home gets glowing report from the CQC

The team at Elstow Manor care home celebrate an excellent CQC report

A local care home has been praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in a new inspection report and rated ‘Outstanding’ for the level of care provided.

Elstow Manor Care Home, on Bedford Road, was rated as ‘Good’ overall with a rating of ‘Outstanding’ under the inspection criteria that examines how caring the service is. There are five key questions in total.

The report said the home was exceptional at treating people with kindness, empathy and compassion and in how they respected people’s privacy and dignity.

One resident told the inspection team: “It’s a very good place and I feel happy. I have lots of attention from staff, who are pleasant, kind and will do anything to please you.”

Another resident said: “I feel good; this is like home now to me. I've made it feel like home. Actually, it's better than my home because at home I was always alone, but here I have people and some new friends. I never could imagine that I would feel so good in a care home.”

Elstow Manor Care Home, located in Wixams, Bedford, received the strong report from the CQC following an inspection earlier in the month.

The home, which supports older people living with dementia, physical disabilities or nursing needs, was commended for its warm atmosphere, engaged team, and commitment to continuous improvement.

Inspectors highlighted the home’s safe and well-maintained environment, effective management of medicines and risks, and the positive, caring culture evident throughout the service.

The report highlighted that the home was exceptional at promoting people’s independence and praised the variety of activities and social engagements on offer including live music performances and animal-based activities - such as duck hatching and visits from therapy dogs and ponies.

Home Manager, Ramona Stanciu, said she was delighted Elstow Manor had obtained such a positive report from the CQC.

She said: “We are thrilled with this report from the CQC. It reflects the dedication, skill and kindness of our entire team, who go above and beyond every day to create a nurturing and supportive environment for our residents.

“I am so proud of the team, and I want to thank them for all of their hard work and commitment. This new report is a real group success.”