Want advice on your next boiler? Bedford plumbers merchant hosts free meet-the-supplier events

“Instead of just selling products, we like to show our customers how they work”

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST

Want to see the latest demonstrations on boilers or underfloor heating?

Well, you’re in luck as Bedford’s Grant & Stone Plumbers Merchant is inviting not only tradespeople but homeowners to a month of free meet-the-supplier events.

They begin on between Monday (April 10) and run until Tuesday, May 9.

Grant & Stone Plumbers Merchant is on Woburn Road Industrial Estate, in BedfordGrant & Stone Plumbers Merchant is on Woburn Road Industrial Estate, in Bedford
Visitors will have the chance to get advice, see demonstrations and learn more about some of the industry’s latest products.

Paul Twiddy, branch manager at Grant & Stone Plumbers Merchants on the Woburn Road Industrial Estate, said: “Instead of just selling products, we like to show our customers how they work and what the benefits are, helping them to make informed choices.”

Here are the free events:

Monday, April 10 – Ideal Boilers

Tuesday, April 18 – Speedfit

Tuesday, April 25 – EPH Controls

Tuesday, May 2 – Beneath Heat

Tuesday, May 9 – BWT

