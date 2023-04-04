“It’s always the negative stories that tend to dominate people’s attention”

According to commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond, the town centre is thriving thanks to an influx of independent businesses.

It has completed a total of 27 sales or lettings of retail properties in the main shopping areas in the past 12 months.

Bedford town centre

These include:

The Wedding Warehouse

Yoochat Bubble Tea

A pizza franchise

Nathan George, head of agency and office in Bedford, said: “Looking back over the past 12 months I am really pleased to see the results of our retail team’s performance.

“It’s always the negative stories that tend to dominate people’s attention. Yes, the likes of Debenhams and Beales have left the town leaving large voids, and other national retailers have moved out too, but local independent businesses continue to thrive, bringing vibrancy to the town centre.

"We are speaking to new and growing businesses on a weekly basis and Bedford is firmly on their list of locations to trade from.”

He added: “Demand for retail space is evidenced by the 27 retail properties that we have let or sold in the past 12 months.

"Most notably 23-27 High Street, the former Bath Store unit of 4,000 sq ft, that has been let to a wedding retailer.