Three Bedford McColl's stores saved as Morrisons sells off 28 other stores

It’s to help local competition

By Clare Turner
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Supermarket giant Morrisons will sell 28 McColl’s convenience stores following its takeover.

But thankfully, all the Bedford stores are safe.

McColl's in the Springfield Centre, Kempston

That means Greenhill Street, Springfield Centre in Kempston; and Shortstown – as well as one in Ampthill – will all stay open.

Last year Morrisons proposed a last-minute rescue deal to save several McColl’s newsagent branches after the business fell into administration.

The Competitions and Markets Authority has accepted an offer from Morrisons to sell 28 of the McColl’s stores across the UK.

