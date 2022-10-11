Bedfordshire revealed as 3rd most dangerous UK area for catalytic converter thefts
By Clare Turner
The county has been revealed as the THIRD worst in the UK for catalytic converter thefts.
GoShorty – which carried out the survey – sent Freedom of Information requests to each police force in the country and compiled the list.
And Bedfordshire was only beaten by London and Hertfordshire.
Our county had a total of 919 recorded catalytic converters stolen between 2020-2022 – there were 211 thefts per 100,000 licensed vehicles.