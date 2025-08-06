Real estate firm buys Bedford Heights business park for £16.3m
In a statement on the company’s website, it revealed it not only bought the Bedford business park for £16.13 million but another one in Dresden, Germany for €23.4 million.
Both transactions were identified and purchased off market.
Bedford Heights is a 238,000 sq ft multi-let business park comprising warehouse, leisure, studio and office space, with a three-acre car park.
On its site, Sirius said: “The acquisition also aligns with Sirius' focus on the defence sector, with 36% of the site let to tenants with a strong defence and military background.
“The asset is 96% occupied, generating a net operating income of £1.54 million.”
Sirius also makes special mention of the proposed Universal theme park, which is forecast to deliver £50 billion of economic benefit to the area over the next 20 years.
Andrew Coombs, chief executive officer of Sirius Real Estate, said: "These two latest acquisitions represent strong additions to our German and UK portfolios, being immediately cash generative whilst benefitting from clear value-add potential, and secured at attractive entry yields.
"Bedford Heights also closely aligns with our strategic focus on the defence sector, with over one-third of the current tenant base operating in this space and further growth opportunities identified.”
