Real estate firm buys Bedford Heights business park for £16.3m

Bedford Heights

Sirius Real Estate has just bought Bedford Heights in Brickhill Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on the company’s website, it revealed it not only bought the Bedford business park for £16.13 million but another one in Dresden, Germany for €23.4 million.

Both transactions were identified and purchased off market.

Bedford Heights is a 238,000 sq ft multi-let business park comprising warehouse, leisure, studio and office space, with a three-acre car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its site, Sirius said: “The acquisition also aligns with Sirius' focus on the defence sector, with 36% of the site let to tenants with a strong defence and military background.

“The asset is 96% occupied, generating a net operating income of £1.54 million.”

Sirius also makes special mention of the proposed Universal theme park, which is forecast to deliver £50 billion of economic benefit to the area over the next 20 years.

Andrew Coombs, chief executive officer of Sirius Real Estate, said: "These two latest acquisitions represent strong additions to our German and UK portfolios, being immediately cash generative whilst benefitting from clear value-add potential, and secured at attractive entry yields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bedford Heights also closely aligns with our strategic focus on the defence sector, with over one-third of the current tenant base operating in this space and further growth opportunities identified.”