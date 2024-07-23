Pharmaceutical company Aguettant Ltd and logistics specialist Movianto start partnership
The collaboration follows the acquisition of Carelide by Laboratoire Aguettant in 2023.
“Aguettant Ltd has been supplying NHS hospitals for over 20 years and is pleased that we will be partnering with Movianto UK, a known and trusted supplier to the NHS”, says Claire Broomfield, Managing Director of Aguettant Ltd.
“Together, we are committed to ensuring the continuity of supply of Carelide IV bags, shortly to be rebranded as Aguettant Infusions.” Movianto UK is taking over the warehousing and distribution process of the whole Infusion bag portfolio.
“By utilising our order to cash service, Aguettant Ltd can fully concentrate on its core business, which is developing and producing essential medicines,” adds David Evans, Managing Director of Movianto UK.
“We manage the storage of their products, provide customer service to the hospitals, process the orders, pick pack and ship them, deliver them with our own Movianto network, invoice the customer, collect the cash and pay Aguettant.”
All the warehouse processes including transport, take place at an actively controlled temperature between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Aguettant Ltd uses the Bedford site of Movianto UK, which is located in the Bedford Link Logistics Park less than 60 miles north of London.
There are circa 370 Movianto UK employees working for different customers in healthcare industries.
Evans states: “Since we developed and implemented the national solution for Covid vaccines, with their difficult temperature challenges and highly fluctuating demand, we receive more and more requests for NHSsolutions.
"I am very glad that Aguettant Ltd have now given us the chance to realise a one-stop-service for their infusion bag range, which should be just as successful as our vaccine solutions.”
