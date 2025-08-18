Penrose Court Care Home celebrates glowing CQC inspection

Mary Tolladay - Penrose Court Home Manager & Resident

Penrose Court Care Home in Biggleswade is celebrating glowing feedback after receiving a ‘Good’ rating in all areas from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection – a result that reflects the dedication, compassion, and teamwork of the whole home.

Penrose Court offers high-quality, person-centred residential, dementia, nursing and respite care for people across Biggleswade and Central Bedfordshire. The team had been eagerly awaiting the latest inspection, which saw the home awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all five key CQC areas: safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

The CQC report included a host of complimentary feedback from residents and their families, with one resident commenting: “The staff are caring, sympathetic and helpful… I have a laugh and a joke with them… They know how to treat people, they are careful with their approach.”

A relative added that Penrose Court offers a “full programme of activities” and that the family are “very happy with the service”. Staff also received praise for how friendly and caring they are, and how well they know the family members of residents of the home.

Penrose Court Team

The CQC report was the latest in a raft of accolades for Penrose Court, having already achieved a 5-star rating under the Provider Assessment and Market Management Solutions (PAMMS) in April 2025. Earlier this year, in March 2025, Home Manager Mary Tolladay was also recognised as Home Manager of the Year for the England region in the company awards.

Mary Tolladay, Home Manager of Penrose Court since 2021, said:

“The team at Penrose Court are one of the best I’ve had the privilege of working with. They bring kindness, dedication, companionship and fun to our residents and their loved ones every day and are the difference.

“We’re not just about the clinical care, we are passionate about caring for people’s total wellbeing and I would like to thank my team for going above and beyond each and every day. I am so delighted that their efforts have been recognised by the CQC, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the very best care to all at Penrose Court.”

This achievement is a testament to the leadership of Mary and the dedication of her kind and committed team, who work hard every day to make Penrose Court a warm, homely environment where residents feel safe, valued, and supported.